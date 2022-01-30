By Gabriel Olawale

Thousands of residents of Okokomaiko area of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State attended an empowerment programme organised by Olawale Aganga-Williams Foundation.

The participants includes nursing mothers, widows, young adults and the aged.



Speaking while been received at the program by the crowd mobilized my the officials and ward members of Ojo local government and Ojo Federal Constituency, Convener and founder of the Foundation, Hon Olawale Aganga Williams, said the aim is to put smile on the faces of residents.



“The foundation was created to give succour to the people of Ojo Federal constituency who has been victims of poverty, bad roads and poor infrastructure development. The desire to impact and give back to the community birthed the Olawale Aganga Foundation which is a non-profit and non-governmental organization.



“We are providing training environment where skills can be learned, jobs for job seekers, education for children and youths, scholarships for the underprivileged. There is mass unemployment and poverty in Nigeria today, so at OAW foundation we are providing opportunities for people to live better lives by empowering men and women with the right skills that would make them employable and employers of labor.



“This we believe will help to eradicate poverty which would ultimately lead to Nigeria’s economic growth”.



Some of the participants who received food palliatives from the foundation, Mrs Kudirat Alimi, a petty trader and mother of two said the coming of the OAW Foundation to the Ojo community is timely as they had looked forward to such an initiative there will provide pipe-borne water to community and scholarships to young people who wants to get educated and be responsible in the society. She appreciated Hon Aganga-Wiliams for this gesture and expect the fulfillment of his promises on alleviating poverty from the people of Ojo community.



Another, Anita Udoh-Ojo, who is a young widow having list her husband to the cold hands of armed-robbers last year. She is hopeful of the foundation supporting her with some fund to support her business and take care of her six-month baby