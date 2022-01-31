OAU ASUU begins strike over unpaid earned allowance

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Academic Staff Union of Universities, Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife branch, has commenced a strike over non-payment of earned academic allowance by the school authority.

The union after its congress on Monday, January 31, 2022, said it observed that there was no serious attempt by the authority to pay eligible members their dues, hence, the decision to embark on indefinite strike.

The resolution signed by OAU ASUU Chairman, Dr Adeola Egbedokun added that the industrial action would not be called off without a congress resolution.

The resolution reads, “Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the University to effect payment of EAA to deserving members. Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglia have failed. Consequently, congress resolved that:

“Total, Comprehensive and Indefinite Strike should commence immediately. The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.

“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable. The Strike Coordinating Committee be set up to monitor the strike.

“Based on the above and on the strength of the permission granted by ASUU National President, the Chairman, on behalf of the congress declared the commencement of ASUU OAU’s strike at exactly 11:53 am”.

