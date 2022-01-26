.

By Dennis Agbo

Elder Statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo has asked investors to channel much of their resources in enhancing education, to ensure that more youths are trained for the proper development of the country.

Nwobodo said that a university was a heritage that develops young minds in both sciences, arts, Engineering and other fields of endeavour necessary for the proper development of society.

He went further to describe the Coal City University (CCU) Enugu, as one established to promote functional education; similar to the vision he had as Governor of old Anambra during when the former Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH) was established.

Nwobodo spoke in Enugu, yesterday when he went to condole with the Chancellor of Coal City University (CCU), Hon. Chinedu Ani over the death of his father.

He described Ani as one who emulated his philosophy in education, noting that anyone who spends time educating the young ones, does a tremendous job for the country.

“I congratulate him (Ani) for spending time in building a University. The greatest legacy you will leave in this world is a university where people are trained. The university, Coal City University, is right now training scientists, engineers, and all sorts of people who will uplift our region and Nigeria as a whole.

“I think there’s joy in having a university like this. The university is something to be proud of. I want our people to think towards investing in education, particularly by building universities. From what I have seen in the Coal City University, for every kobo you spend in a university, it is a big heritage because you are training the minds of young men and women, taking time to bring them up and so on. The difference between us and civilized countries is education.

“He shared vision with me but the difference is that the university I built as a governor of old Anambra State was a multi-campus institution. My pride today is that I was able to build four universities in four years.

And I brought the best brains to handle the first university. That was Prof. Kenneth Dike. When you look at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT); Nnamdi Azikiwe University; Ebonyi State University and Odumegwu Ojukwu University, I pioneered them and I’m very happy about that. So, I know what he’s doing. There’s joy in training young people to be educated because these are leaders of the country,” Nwobodo said.

Vanguard News Nigeria