Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has denied accusation levied against it by the Oyo State Government.

Recall that there was a report by the an online media stating claims of the Oyo state government over the clash that happened between NUTRW and the Nigeria police force, on 27th January, 2022.

The report titled, “Ten Policemen Injured During Clash With Road Transport Workers In Oyo” which accused the NUTRW members of “political crisis” and killings in Ibadan, has gained reaction from the national president of NUTRW.

Reacting to this report, the National President, NURTW, Alhaji Ibikunle Baruwa, has said the report is nothing short of malicious, and threatens to take legal actions against Sahara Reporters and the Oyo State government within 24 hours if the report is not retracted and apologies made to the union.

According to Alhaji Baruwa, the NURTW as a transport union is not existing in Oyo State due to the proscription of its activities by the Makinde led government.

He said, “Since the ban, the state government put in place what it calls Park Management Services PMS, led by Lamidi Mukaila popularly called ‘Auxilliary’, an appointee of the Oyo State Government.

“With the creation of the group some three years ago, it took over the role of administering the affairs of transport associations outside of the purview of NURTW in Oyo State.” He added.

The President of NURTW, explained further said that It is therefore clear that any activity involving transport groups or associations in the state will be those of the members of the park management services as the only existing umbrella body of transport operators in the state.

He asserted, “When Auxillary was appointed by the state government to lead its own version of transport union, NURTW rejected the arrangement and especially the choice of Auxillary because of his anti union vices and questionable actions, leading to our proscription by the state government.”

The NURTW since the appointment of the Park Management Services in Oyo, was therefore proscribed and its activities suspended till further notice. It’s therefore highly provocative to associate our Union or members to any transport union activities, especially that which is inimical to the well-being and peace of the state.

NURTW therefore calls on the

Media house and the Oyo State government to retract the report with apologies to the union, else it will be forced to take a legal action against them.