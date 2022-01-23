NUJ honours Josephine Oboh-Macleod

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State Council, has honoured Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod with a Merit and Excellence Award in recognition of her humanitarian services.

According to the union, Chief Oboh-Macleod, an internationally-acclaimed art consultant, artist, photographer and UK-based politician, deserved the award because of her selfless and humanitarian contributions to the socio-economic development, peace and community relationship in Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation, the NUJ Chairman, who was represented by Mr. Tony Imaseun and his team, pointed out that the award was in recognition of her contributions to the development of her fatherland and for being an excellent role model to the younger generation.

He said the unblemished strength of character of Chief Josephine Oboh- Macleod was worth celebrating and worthy of emulation.

In her response, Oboh-Macleod, a seasoned entrepreneur and experienced project manager, thanked the NUJ leadership, Edo State Chapter, for finding her modest achievements worth celebrating.

She stressed that the award was a wake-up call for greater service delivery, promising not to relent but rather to double her efforts to improve on what she is doing.

Chief Oboh-Macleod, who spoke through her representative, Miss Angela Enumah, noted that the award is a pointer that people are observing her from a quiet distance.

“I am speechless and feel incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious, meritorious award from acclaimed Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) for my excellence in service delivery and humanitarian work.

“Thank you all so much. I am humbled and proud to be selected for this NUJ award. It is most appreciated,” Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod enthused.

