L-R: Deputy National President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Margaret Oguntala; Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; a guest speaker, veteran Nigerian TV Journalist, Bimbo Oloyede; Engr Idiat Amusu FNSE; Vice Chairman NSE Ikeja, Engr Adedotun John Femi and Engr Bamidele Idris, during the Job and Career Far week organized by NSE Ikeja, Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

To foster proper preparation for job opportunities, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch recently organised a Career and Job Fair aimed at empowering young graduate engineers and non engineers to meet up with the requirements of potential employers.

The event which held both physically and virtually had in attendance superb speakers from different works of Life as well as participants. Many success stories were recorded as live interviews were conducted by some of the companies present with some participants getting employed instantly, two graduates got paid internship opportunities with reputable companies, etc.

Speaking to journalists during the progamme in Lagos; the Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch, Engr. Tosin Ogunmola said, “the essence of this programme is to secure the future of our nation. We must pay attention to the young ones, carrying them along, and developing them. This is vital if we want to have a crop of willing and capable ones to take over those good initiatives and visionary measures, deploy them and build on them. In effect, we must pass the baton to ensure sustainability”.

Continuing, Engr. Ogunmola said that it is important we focus on the youth and develop them, and that is what informed this programme. “Before now, we have already worked on a number of initiatives around young engineers, but we realised that the Nigeria Society of Engineers has created a platform for them called, ‘the Young Engineers Forum of Nigeria (YEFoN)’. What we have done is to inaugurate a leadership team for that of Ikeja branch. So we have a functional leadership for young engineers forum in the branch, then we find a means of engaging them to ensure that they have the right kind of support along the line of their career development because we are concerned about those who will take over after now and how well-prepared they will be for the future they are to lead”.

According to Engr. Ogumola, this is the second edition of this programme and you can see today, we have over 500 young people physically present with others online. “What we have been trying to do over the past 18 months is to ensure that we actually build structures. So, this programme has been anchored on one of our committees – that is, the Resource Portal and Job Desk (RPJD) Committee. So with that we can be assured that it will now be done on consistent basis. But then the programme was being done in conjunction with an organisation that has been in the industry for a while, that is Getjobs Nigeria – an NGO run by one of the engineers who now serves as the Chairman of the RPJD Committee”.

Answering questions on the achievement of the programme, he said, “To a large extent it has achieved much, even though it is not a one-off thing. It is an ongoing programme with different stages to it. The first stage is to get enough job seekers and also get some organisations that are open to employment. Just like we have heard from the speakers, we should stop saying there are no jobs out there. The challenge we are having is that many atimes, those who are seeking jobs are not meeting up with the requirements of the jobs. During the programme, a lot of companies were attending to CV’s and somebody here has been employed today. I’m interested in success stories”.

The National Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a past Chairman of NSE Ikeja Branch; Engr. Margaret Oguntala who also graced the occasion said that the programme of today is one of great programmes of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch. “And it couldn’t be better because of the number of prospective employers we have on ground to grant interviews. Right here you have heard two persons got internship opportunities for six months – and with salary! That is why when such a programme is organised, young engineers must take advantage. What they need to do is to continue to scale up. There are job opportunities but you must possess the right skills because the certificate you acquired from the University is just the beginning, there are other skill sets that you need to be able to meet up with the requirements of the employers.

In the same vein, the Technical Secretary, NSE, Ikeja branch and Vice Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atunike Wurula Owolabi said, “the essence of organising this programme is to build capacity among our youths. We have decided to bring together all the engineering young graduates, even people who didn’t study engineering. What we are trying to do in Nigerian Society of Engineers is to bridge that gap and make sure that our young graduates are well groomed in order to package their CV’s to get jobs. It is all about professional development”.