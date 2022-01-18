… As neighbour descended on the woman for her recklessness

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun Command of the Nigeria Security Defence Corps, NSCDC, has confirmed the arrest of a woman, Zainab Azeez for allegedly pouring hot water on her 11 years old daughter.

It was gathered that the woman had the girl, name withheld, in her first marriage in Lagos State before she remarried and relocated to Osogbo with the girl.

The mother, who reside on Shittu Street, Oke-Oniti, Ayetoro area of Osogbo, was said to have taken the action on Saturday, January 15, 2022, because her daughter refused an errand she sent her.

An eyewitness, Adeola Lolade, disclosed that a neighbour has to drag her out of the house and the duo engaged in physical battle before other neighbours separated them.

“Zainab is found of abusing the innocent girl over the years and many of her neighbours had to talk to her in the past with the way she treats the daughter. Even if her husband try to intervene, she hurled insults at him and sometimes harass him.

“She just battered her daughter with hot water not just because the girl refused to run an errand but she has been beating the girl as there are scars on the girl’s body.

“Anytime she feels like beating her, she will allege her of an offence to beat her, warning that she must not shout and she will shut the door.

“Sometime in May or June last year, she was arrested by police after a complaint from neighbours after she hit the girl with a turning stick on her head. She intimidated the girl to the point that the girl can’t speak out.

“On the day she poured hot water on the girl, she alleged the girl of losing a key which was later found. She vowed to beat her and the girl was scared, a few minutes later, she instructed her to go and grind pepper but the girl refused thinking that it was a subtle way to get her.

“She angrily poured hot water on the girl, thereby inflicting burn injuries on her body. While the girl wriggle in pain, she abandoned her to have fate, this angered one of her neighbours who entered her house, dragged her out and fought her before other neighbours took the injured girl to the clinic for treatment”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer, Osun NSCDC, Daniel Adigun, said the woman and the daughter are both in custody, saying the investigation is ongoing in the matter.

