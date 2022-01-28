By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that it has arrested a suspect, Bright Joseph, 24, over alleged N55,000 fraud.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Adigun, disclosed that Joseph was arrested at his residence, Zone 6, Apete Area, Owode, Ede, in the state on Wednesday.

According to the statement by the state Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, the suspect who has National Diploma from a federal polytechnic, advertised sales of egg under the guise of running a company, called Choice Farms, located in Ogbogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The suspect was said to have duped one Halima Ashifa, 37, a resident of Sango-Ota, Ogun State who paid N55,000 into a GTB account in two instalments of N7,500 and N47,000 on January 21 and 25, 2022.

Ocheja added that the suspect, rather than supply the eggs converted the money to personal use, adding that the account he claimed belonged to his company secretary, was discovered to belong to a point of sales terminal operator located at Owode-Ede, Osun State.

Ocheja said: “During interrogation, he confessed that the GTB account does not belong to a secretary, but that of a POS operator in Owode, Ede, Osun State

“The suspect has volunteered confessional statement and he would be arraigned in court in due course.”

Vanguard News Nigeria