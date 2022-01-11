By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested a suspected human trafficker with six unsuspecting young female victims who she had prepared to take abroad.

Parading the suspect and the victims at the State Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the NSCDC State Commandant, Dr. Philip Okoh said the suspect was intercepted opposite Amaco Hotel in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the State on January 5, 2022 with the victims all ready to travel to Burkina-Faso.

He said on interrogation, it was discovered that suspect had told parents of the young girls who she picked from Vandeikya LGA that she was taking them to Bukina-Faso to sell food for her in a restaurant.

“We are showing to the public what we have done so far in terms of securing Benue State and ensuring peace. Behind me we have a seasoned trafficker who goes about luring unsuspecting parents through convincing them that they are going abroad for greener pastures. Investigation has revealed that they were taking them to Burkina Faso. We did this operation in conjunction with NAPTIP,” he said.

Dr. Okoh warned parents against releasing their wards to people who promise them greener pastures abroad stressing that such trips could land them in trouble.

Some of the girls who were within the ages of 16 and 20 told newsmen that the suspect who they identified as their relative told their parents that she was sick and needed to take them to Burkina-Faso to assist her in her restaurant business.

Also paraded by the Command was a suspected POS thieve identified as Caleb Iorchivir who was last Friday arrested with a locally made pistol while he was allegedly trying to rob a POS operator along George Akume Way in Makurdi town.

Vanguard News Nigeria