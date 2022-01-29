.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has issued a letter of commendation to the Nigerian Navy for displaying professionalism, patriotism, commitment and doggedness in the successful prosecution of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The NSA said this achievement by the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy marked the first time Pirates would be successfully prosecuted in the continent.

He observed that this achievement was made possible through the assistance rendered by the UNDOC Global Maritime Crime Programme and the Strategic Vision for Africa, which was launched in the year 2021.

Gen Monguno recalled that in July 2021, the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State convicted 10 men of piracy under the novel 2019 “Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act”, which was enacted to thwart maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

A statement on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo further said the verdict, which handed down a 12-year prison sentence to the pirates, marked the first time pirates would be successfully prosecuted in the continent, courtesy of the Nigerian Navy’s commitment.

Wali gave the commendation in New York and noted that the successful collaboration between Nigeria and UNODC, as evidenced by the Global Maritime Crime Programme and the Strategic Vision for Africa launched in 2021, has encouraged the organisation to extend its partnership beyond national governments to regional organisations.

Recall also, that the Office of the National Security Adviser has assured of commitment to ongoing national, regional and international collaboration to strengthen legal, administrative and operational efforts in line with national maritime security objectives.