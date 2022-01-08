By Moses Nosike

Concerned by the rate of killings, insecurity and genocides happening in the country without control, National Peace Movement of Nigeria (an ADR, mediation, intervention, peace platform and affiliation of Jude Odiegwu Arbitrators) in partnership with Nigerians in Diaspora, Africa (NIDO Africa) and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos state is set to organise a nation wide peace summit in the 36 states of Nigeria starting with the South-East come January 16, 2022.

Addressing journalists on the peace summit with theme: Understanding Agitations and finding solutions to killings, genocides and insecurity in Eastern Nigeria: Designing Peace Roadmap and Blueprint, the President of the Jude Odiegwu Arbitrators and Partners, the initiators of the National Peace Movement of Nigeria, Dr. Jude Odiegwu, said that the National Peace Movement of Nigeria is the alternative dispute resolution, peace platform of Jude Odiegwu Arbitrators and partners. “Our area of interest is to make sure that we work out modalities to mediate and intervene in situations that would guarantee peace.

According to Odiegwu, this peace process has become necessary following the waste of blood, killing and insecurity which has gotten to a higher level that everybody must be concerned, so we took it upon ourselves to establish the movement, to bring in elders, stakeholders and meaningful Nigerians together to find solution to the killings, insecurity, genocides, and reporting humanity abuses and all that.

Continuing, he said, “we want to go round to organise peace initiatives within the six geo-political zones, and we want to start with South-East. The report coming from the South-East as it were is so alarming that we decided that we must wake up the elders, stakeholders, Nigerians and citizens generally so that we can come together and join hands to restore our lost peace.

For instance, some years ago, you can travel on night journey from any part of the east to any part of the north, with all assurance that you will get to your destination, but today it’s not the same. Even those who travel by day these days are not safe. Some of these things should be addressed.

Everyday we are seeing photos of people beheaded, butchered, burnt alive. These things were alien to Nigerians, we never saw them years ago. That is the essence of the platform so that we can find out what the problems are and I believe we can have a head way.

Meanwhile, we are putting together a South-East peace Summit. What we are doing in the South-East is to create a platform that is not political. We want to separate ourselves from politics completely. We create a platform that is for mediation, intervention for security agencies, communities, government agencies to bring them together for lasting solution to the insecurity in the land.

In this South-East Summit, we are bring in the elders, political leaders, stakeholders, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, House of Assembly representatives, town union presidents etc. We want to bring in all the segments of Nigerian society together. Our reason is this, let the people tell us from their own background, what they feel the problems are and then tell us what they think or feel that should be done for peace to reign.

We are equally bring in agitators because a lot of people are aggrieved for one reason or the other, whether justified or unjustified, let all the people that have their grievances come on board and tell us what can be done so that their grievances can be subdued. Because you can’t be talking about peace without equal right, without justices”.

The peace summit will be under the chairmanship of H/E Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, OFR, MON.