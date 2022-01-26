Not every outburst deserves reaction — Akeredolu’s aides

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has kicked against the purchase of two 670 LXE Jeeps valued at N1.5 billion by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for his personal use and wife, Betty.

It lamented that the governor purchased the six-door vehicles for “his personal comfort and self-aggrandisement While Ondo State workers celebrated Christmas and New year in unprecedented hardship, occasioned by the non-payment of their salaries.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in a statement in Akure, the state capital said “It is on record that each time the Governor procures official vehicles, he would buy two. One for himself and the other for his wife.

“These latest wonders on wheels were the third batch of vehicles bought by the Governor since he assumed office about five years ago. It means, on average, two vehicles every two years.

“As we speak, the number of vehicles in the Governor’s fleet (most of which are armored) is about fifteen.

“This level of executive recklessness and insensitivity to the plight of the people is beyond any rational thinking.

“There are reports that wise counsel against this wasteful purchase was rebuffed by the Governor.

“Does it ever occur to Mr. Governor that this open display of affluence is a direct affront on the sensibility of the people?

“Is Mr. Governor aware that, many students have dropped out of schools because their parents were unable to afford the astronomical fees of tertiary institutions, charged by the Akeredolu led APC government?

“Is Mr. Governor aware that, workers of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic are being owed eleven months salary?

The statement said “Is Mr Governor aware that, most of the workers in Ondo State who executed personal capital projects like building of houses and buying of cars using Cooperatives and loans are no longer able to do so since he started the percentage payment of salaries?

“Is Mr. Governor aware that Ondo State workers are no longer credit worthy? So much so that, those who do not have houses of their own are rejected by landlords if they seek accommodation?

It added that “Is Mr. Governor aware that, market men and women who used to get soft loans from the Ondo State Micro Credit Agency have vacated their stalls in the neighborhood markets because such loans no longer exist? Is Mr Governor aware that, many families have lost loved ones because they could not afford medicare?

“Is Mr Governor aware that, many of the artisans are closing shops or refusing to go to their workshops due to outright lack of patronage or poor patronage?.

“How can a governor presiding over such unimaginable misery have the presence of mind to procure armored vehicles valued at such an outrageous amount from taxpayers’ funds?

“Even Governors of states with enormous resources do not use such cars. Not even Governors in Bandits and Boko Haram infested enclaves buy these kind of cars.

“Did Akeredolu purchase these vehicles for security reasons or to further prove the point that, nothing will happen, no matter how he takes the people for granted? Whichever way, the truth is that, Ondo State deserves something better than they are being served at the moment.

“We have witnessed prosperity in Ondo State under PDP administration. We experienced decent life under the PDP compared to the present lack that is the order of the day.

“The same Governor that refused to buy even one bag of rice for his APC party supporters during Christmas, had as much as N1.5b Naira to buy cars for his personal comfort.

Peretei said “Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN should look beyond his tenure as Governor. A good name is better than silver and gold.

Efforts to reach the information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo to comment proved abortive.

But a government source said that it’s not out of place for the governor to purchase vehicles for his official use and that of his wife.

“lts not every outburst from the opposition party that deserves government’s reaction.

The opposition party should get busy with important issues that would deepen democracy than crying wolf where none exists.

Vanguard News Nigeria