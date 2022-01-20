Big Brother Naija Star Anita Natacha Akide , known as Tacha, is of the opinion that Nollywood is not ready to handle her. In a pictorial post she shared on Instagram recently, Tacha insisted that she was too great for Nollywood to handle.

“NOLLYWOOD isn’t READY FOR THIS GREATNESS” Tacha posted.

In another gist, Tacha may have joined the league of Nigerian ladies who are crushing on the Nigeria’s national football team’s goal-keeper, Maduka Okoye, as she couldn’t help but notice his absence on the field, when Nigeria played Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night.

On Twitter on Wednesday, while admitting how good Okoye was, she also revealed how heartbroken a lot of girls would be, not seeing their crush play.

“Maduka Okoye is so good that it makes you think he can save a relationship!! I know a-lot of our girls are triggered because their crush wasn’t on the field tonight. Don’t worry, the next game.” Tacha quipped.