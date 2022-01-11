By Bose Adelaja

Following feedback from the public about the newly introduced ‘no-vehicle inspection, no road-worthiness policy’ in Lagos State, in the new year, the state government has debunked allegations that the policy is an exercise targeted at generating money for the state.

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Service, (VIS) Engr. Akin-George Fashola who stated this during an interview session on a radio programme, appealed to vehicle owners in the State to come forward with their vehicles as the cost is already inclusive in the total package they paid for the renewal of vehicle particulars.

The Director disclosed that the old format of issuing a roadworthiness certificate and then expecting the vehicle owners to come and present their vehicle for inspection within 30 days is no longer sustainable as most vehicle owners do not bring their vehicles for the said inspection once the certificate is issued.

“The referral note that we give when you come to us is just for a grace period that covers 30 days in which we expect you to have checked and fixed the vehicle. The referral note is not an automatic clearance”, the Director informed.

Fashola further explained that the Vehicle Inspection Service is ramping up its capacity to accommodate more vehicles through the 27 fully-equipped centres with 30 more underway to cover up the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas. He added that Mobile Testing Centre is also available within the State for companies and owners of large fleets of vehicles.

“You can go to any centre within the length and breadth of the State. Even if you do your first inspection on the mainland and you had to do your second inspection on the Island, you have no problem because they are all connected up’’, Fashola further stated.

The existing 28 Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service centres according to the Director are; Ayobo, Oko-Oba, PWD, Lagos Island, Agric-Ishawo, Owode-Onirin, Bolade-Oshodi, Oke- Odo, Epe, Ojodu, Gbagada, Coker-Aguda, Yaba and Ajah.

Others are Cele, Ibeju-Lekki, Odogunyan, Oko-Afo, Badagry, Ojota, Agbowa, Alausa, Anthony, Suru-Alaba, Omorege- Alaba, LASU, UNILAG, and a Mobile Centre making it 28 operational centres.

The Director, VIS while commending motorists for their quick responses as recorded in the numbers of vehicle inspections conducted between Tuesday 4th and Friday 7th January, which recorded 388 at Ojodu center, a far cry from what was obtainable before the 1st January 2022 commencement date of the Policy, however, solicited for more turnouts from motorists urging them to take advantage of easy accessibility of the centres for their vehicle inspections and services.

Vanguard News Nigeria