The Chairman of Tisun Community Management Council, Prince David Odeli has reiterated that since the inception of the Okowa led administration in the State, there has been no single development project in Dibi Field, noting that it’s on record that the Federal Government has been consistently paying the 13% derivation to oil and gas producing states, particularly Delta.

Recall that Odeli had on Monday, August 2021, warned that people of Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities, under Dibi Field of the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited JV Operation in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have exhausted their patience with the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration, as a result of perceived negligence in terms of infrastructural development.

In a statement yesterday in Warri, the Warri North Community leader, who emphasized that people of Dibi Field can no longer live in an environment, where the bulk of their resources is being taken to develop other parts of the state, noted: “The 5.4km Tisun / Kolokolo link Road and Electrification projects, have been begging for construction for over twenty-two years now, despite several budgets from the Delta State Government.

“No portable water in all of these communities as we speak. The huge oil and gas exploration activities are sinking and washing away Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities. We are highly disappointed with the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for not considering the welfare of our people and the environmental degradation of our communities, in spite of our huge economic contribution to the State.

“Since 2015, when Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa assumed duty as Delta State Governor, clearing of creeks in the aforesaid communities, has been denied by the Delta State Government. The jetty in Eghoro has been abandoned, the canalization of Tisun/Kolokolo and Pilling, have remained unattended. We are highly disappointed by the level of neglect and deprivation of our communities”, Odeli, reiterated in palpable frustration.