…Hails Buhari’s decision

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Abia State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Chukwu has said the appointment of Senator Margery Okadigbo as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, would attract investments to the oil sector.

Chukwu, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of the wife of fprmer Senate President Late Chuba Okadidgo noted that the decision has calmed has calmed frayed nerves and attracted the confidence and goodwill to the Corporation.

READ ALSO:Make profit, be globally competitive — Buhari tasks NNPC board

The Deputy Governor, who stated this during a visit to Mrs Okadigbo in Abuja, said he had come to congratulate Senator Okadigbo on her appointment on behalf of the Governor of Abia, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of the State.

He further expressed the view that Senator Okadigbo as a very senior Lawyer, had the competence, experience and discipline to reposition the NNPC in furtherance of the economic interests of the Country.

The Deputy Governor also enjoined Senator Okadigbo to remain committed to the legacies of her husband, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo and deploy his principles to her new assignment. He added that Dr. Okadigbo was known for his commitment to principles and selfless service to Nigeria.

Responding, Mrs Okadigbo promised never to let the President and Nigerians down. She assured that she would discharge her responsibilities in the interest of the Nation.