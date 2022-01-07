By Dennis Agbo

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform and International Relation, Chief Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has commended the President on his favourable disposition to issues of gender inclusion in his administration.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu made the commendation following the inauguration of the Board of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, with Senator Margareth Okadigbo, as the Chairman/Chairperson of the incorporated Board.

She stated that women have been having their fair shares in the administration of President Buhari, noting that women have also reciprocated the gesture with quantum support for the Buhari administration.

She described the NNPC Board inauguration as historic and called on everyone, particularly the Southerners to continue to support the unprecedented reform initiated by Mr President in the Oil and Gas sector.

President Buhari, on Friday, inaugurated the Board of NNPC with Senator Margareth Okadigbo, a South-Easterner as the Chairman/Chairperson of the Board of NNPC incorporated under the new Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

By this development, Senator Margareth Okadigbo has made history as she became the first woman to occupy the position.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu further commended the President’s unique opportunity to women, saying that she looks forward to more of such unique and targeted appointments in 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria