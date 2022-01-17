By Clifford Ndujihe

TO douse the building tension in the polity especially in the South-East, the Igbo Think-Tank group, Nzuko Umunna, has once again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and seek political solution to every other issue preceding or arising from his abduction.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a group seeking self determination, has been in detention for several months after he was picked up in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

The call for Kanu’s release comes as an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia is set to deliver judgment on Wednesday January 19, 2022 on a human rights suit brought before it by the IPOB leader.

Kanu had challenged what he called a violation of his human rights and the 2017 alleged military invasion of his Afaraukwu, Umuahi, family home.

The suit, which was filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had asked the court to declare as illegal, the action of the Nigerian government in the ‘abduction’ of the IPOB leader in Kenya and his rendition to Nigeria to be allegedly tortured and dehumanized.

IPOB had, in a statement, insisted there would not be sit-at-home in South-East on that day but urged all members to storm the court.

In a statement, yesterday, the Nzuko Umunna urged President Buhari to explore the opportunities provided by the intervention of South-East Governors, South-East NASS Caucus, South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and and Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pa Mbazulike Amechi and some groups in the South-East to release Nnamdi Kanu and resolve his matter politically.

The statement, which was signed by Ngozi Odumuko, the executive secretary of Nzuko Umunna, in seeking immediate and political resolution, cited the earlier requests made by Igbo Traditional Rulers, Representatives of Igbo Archbishops, Bishops and other Igbo leaders in that regard.

It noted that the “public opinion and sentiments show that Nigerians want Mr President to deploy political solution and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Commending Barrister Ejimakor and Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team for exploring all legal options for his release, the Nzuko Umunna urged the Federal Government to constructively engage with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all Self determination leaders, including Chief Sunday Igboho, and save the country from undue distractions.

The group said that “political solution will lead to permanent peace and sense of nationhood, as the country will only experience true progress in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”

Vanguard News Nigeria