By Joseph Erunke

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has urged stakeholders not to interfere in the determination of the fundamental human rights case of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

This came as a judgement on the fundamental rights case filed by Kanu comes up on January 19, 2022.

“Given the overriding importance of this case, CUPP hereby calls on Abia High Court to be courageous and resist any external pressures or interference,” a statement Tuesday, by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said.

On the other hand, the coalition expressed worry over the spare of what it called “illegal actions against Nigerian citizens many of whom are in illegal detention.”

It called on relevant agencies to take necessary and urgent actions to reverse the trend.

“The CUPP further condemns all illegal actions against Nigerian citizens many of whom are in illegal detention and calls on the relevant agencies of the state to take necessary and urgent actions to reverse the trend.

“Nigerian citizens must be allowed the freedom to express their genuinely held views as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and do so without fear of intimidation or harm coming to them.

“We are however hopeful that the judiciary will however stand up in these times and be counted. We ask for no favours, we only demand that the law be declared as it is without bowing to any external influences,” the statement further said.

Vanguard News Nigeria