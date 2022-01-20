By Jimitota Onoyume

The management of Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta State, has expressed displeasure with the caption of a photograph on page 3 of a national newspaper, of January 19,2022, indicating that the school is in Okerenghiho instead of Okerenkoko community.

Registrar of the University, Dr Alfred Mulade in a statement made available to the Vanguard enjoined Journalists to double check their information before going to press.

He said for the records, the Nigeria Maritime University, is in Okerenkoko community, Warri south West local government area, Delta State.

“For the records all documents of the school is Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Warri south west local government, Delta State not Okerenghiho, Warri as reported by the national newspaper of January 19,2022 “.

“The paper should please correct this error in your publication of January 20, 2022.”