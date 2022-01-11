By Ike Uchechukwu

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has advocated the dredging of the “draft” of Calabar channel to allow bigger vessels to berth at the various oil platforms.

Executive Director for Distribution Systems, Storage and Retail infrastructure, NMDPRA, Ogbugo Ukoha, stated this after a facility tour of depots (tank farms) and jetties belonging to oil and gas companies at the Calabar Port.

Ukoha said the purpose of the tour was to be well informed about the challenges facing players and stakeholders in the industry and the issues they would like them (authority) to address on their behalf.

His words: “The peak consumption period for petroleum products is usually November and January ending, it was important for us to stabilise both supply and distribution in a bid to guarantee availability.

“The inspection started off in Lagos, Warri and Calabar, during this period we take the opportunity to listen to industry players and stakeholders about the challenges and issues they are facing as well as address them on their behalf.

“Part of our mandate under the PIA is to enable this market to be grown very quickly.

“There is always room for improvement, the feedbacks I will take away direct from the industry players here for instance, they have raised some concerns, including the draft of the channel, which is about the jetty area, 8.5 metres, and they have to rely on the tide to come high before bringing in vessels.”