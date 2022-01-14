By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Medical doctors under the aegis of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), converged in Akwa Ibom state to intensify their preparation for the national games billed for next month in Abuja, the nation’s fledgling capital.

The games included badminton, basketball, chess, draught, football, table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball and golf.

South-South Zonal Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Nwose in his remarks lauded the efforts of the Akwa Ibom and the Delta States for their support so far in hosting the association regional games.

The opening ceremony of the South-South games was hosted by Towers of Ivory School, Ediene- Abak.

The zonal chairman bemoaned the funding challenges and insecurity bedevilling the country but singled out Akwa Ibom and the Delta States for throwing their weights behind the zone and appealed to others to take a cue from them.

He said, “Funding is a very big challenge as well as insecurity but some States government are trying in areas of support. Notable are Akwa Ibom State and Delta. However, we call on corporate bodies to support the NMA games for a better experience.

“It’s hosted to showcase the other side of doctors. The doctor is not just for clinical services. They are multi-talented. The other reason of the games is to keep the doctors fit for service to the society.”

On the current state of the COVID-19 control in the country, he commended the government’s efforts, especially health workers at curtailing the pandemic despite lean technology and funding.

“If you have been listening to what is happening in the USA, Britain and France, you can believe we have done very well and God has blessed us with favourable nature.”

The games opening ceremony was attended by DIG Udom Ekpoudom (Rtd.), governor of Tower of Ivory School, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, Bayelsa State Health Commissioner, Dr Pabara Newton and Commissioner for Special Duties, Bayelsa, Dr Churson Obosi.

Others included Dr Peter Singabele, Chairman Bayelsa State Civil Service and former Health Commissioner, Dr Ayibapreye Barakatei, a Chief Consultant Radiologist, the match Commissioner, Prof. Aniefiok Umoiyoho, O&G, UUTH, Permanent Secretary Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Eshiet and all NMA Chairmen of the six participating States, namely, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

