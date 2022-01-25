By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigeria LNG, NLNG, Limited has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with six teaching hospitals nationwide.

The activity which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, flagged off the implementation of its multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP), targeting 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country.

In a statement, Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, said the selected hospitals as part of the first phase the include Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano; and University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin.

Others are University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar; and Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa.

The Managing Director//CEO, NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, signed on behalf of the Company, witnessed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, represented by Director, Public Private Partnership and Diaspora Unit, FMOH, Dr. Omobolanle Rosemary Olowu; Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Engr. Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, members of NLNG’s Extended Management Team and officials of health agencies in the country

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Dr. Mshelbila said the Hospital Support Programme was the Company’s response to the pressure on the medical sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that NLNG and its partners in the project would significantly impact the healthcare system in the country by improving the fitness status of the beneficiary medical facilities.

The NLNG Hospital Support Programme (HSP) is the second part of the national Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The first part was the University Support Programme (USP) for construction/rehabilitation of modern engineering laboratories, equipped with cutting-edge equipment in the Universities of Ibadan, Ilorin, Port-Harcourt, Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello, and Nigeria, Nsukka.

The USP project has since been completed.

The HSP is the latest addition to several significant CSR projects the Company is implementing. Over the weekend, NLNG signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to support a strong healthcare system in Rivers State.

