THE Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited, Monday, signed Memoranda of Understanding, MOU, with six Nigerian teaching hospitals nationwide, flagging off the implementation of its multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP).

The six hospitals were selected as part of the first phase of the NLNG HSP. The NLNG HSP targets 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country.

The teaching hospitals in Phase 1 include Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH; Lagos; University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, UATH, Gwagwalada; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Kano; University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Benin and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, Calabar and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, NDUTH, Yenagoa.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, signed the MoUs on behalf of the Company with the hospitals.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Health; Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Engr. Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, members of NLNG’s Extended Management Team and officials of health agencies in the country witnessed the signing of the MoU at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Dr. Mshelbila said the Hospital Support Programme was the company’s response to the pressure on the medical sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that NLNG and its partners in the project would significantly impact the healthcare system in the country by improving the fitness status of the beneficiary medical facilities.

The NLNG Hospital Support Programme, HSP, is the second part of NLNG’s national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The first part was the University Support Programme (USP) for construction/rehabilitation of modern engineering laboratories, equipped with cutting-edge equipment in six universities, namely the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, University of Port-Harcourt, University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The USP project has since been completed.

He explained that “The HSP is the latest addition to several significant CSR projects the company is implementing. Over the weekend, NLNG signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to support a strong healthcare system in Rivers State.”

He spoke further at the event: “Time and again, development initiatives, especially those relating to social infrastructure for the national good, have thrived on public-private partnerships.

Our experience at Nigeria LNG in time past has proven this to be true and that is why we have adopted the same model which we used in a previous CSR initiative for this Hospital Support Programme. Our first initiative of this nature accomplished the University Support Programme (NLNG USP) between 2012 and 2015.

“Under that initiative, NLNG sponsored the construction and equipment of six

world-class engineering laboratories in six federal universities across Nigeria’ssix geopolitical zones.

“The donations made to the University of Ibadan (South West), University of Port Harcourt (South-South), University of Maiduguri (North East), University of Ilorin (North Central), Ahmadu Bello University (North West) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (South East), were inspired by the need to grow the body of engineering technocrats who will drive our

country’s infrastructural development. Our joy is that the benefiting universities committed to the actualisation of those projects within the agreed timeline and budget.

” Today, they deliver great value to Nigerian undergraduates and researchers through the operation of those facilities. With the successful completion of that University Support Programme, today we have gathered to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six University Teaching Hospitals under Phase One of the NLNG Hospital Support Programme (HSP). Through this programme, NLNG will sponsor the development of critical health infrastructure in 12 medical institutions, specifically, teaching and tertiary hospitals across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

” Beyond the provision of quality medical care for Nigerians, these facilities will enhance the training of medical professionals in the country and contribute in positively transforming our medical sector.”

According to him, “The NLNG Hospital Support Programme is our long-term response to the need that we identified in the medical sector in 2020, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when there was an urgency to upgrade health facilities

across the country to contain an envisaged surge in patients. “

“NLNG had then donated medical equipment and consumables worth over N1.4Billion to some Federal and State Medical Institutions, and facilities in our host communities to help in the fight against the pandemiThis Hospital Support Programme, approved by the NLNG Board of Directors for 12 University Teaching/Tertiary Hospitals across the six geopolitical zones and Abuja, will be executed at the cost not exceeding US$500,000 per hospital, with a total cost outlay of US$6 Million,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “Specific programmes for the beneficiary institutions will be executed in two

phases. For Phase One, the programme will sponsor the renovation and re-equipping of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ward (Block C) at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos State. At the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, we shall sponsor the construction and equipment of a modern Maternity and Child Complex, while at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano, the programme will deliver an Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre.

For the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin, Edo State, our target is to achieve the remodelling and conversion of an existing building into a 15-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU). For the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the programme will provide a 6-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 4-bed Renal Dialysis connected to the existing operating theatre. And lastly, in this Phase One, the project will provide a Neuro-Surgical Centre for the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

“The other six university teaching hospitals to benefit from the programme in Phase Two are Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi; Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH); Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi; Federal Medical Centre, Asaba; University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH); and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) in Rivers State. Needs Analyses to decide projects to be executed in this phase are in their final stages.”

“Our estimation as indicated in the MoU that we are here to sign today is that projects in Phase One will be completed in 2022, while Phase Two projects will be completed in 2023,” he added.

Recall that NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).

