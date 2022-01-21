THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, expressed support to the Bill on monthly house rent in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, introduced by the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The bill which is entitled: “Advanced Rent (Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc) Regulation Bill 2022”, has gone through the first reading on the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: “The bill provides for a maximum of three months advance rent payment in the first instance and subsequent monthly payment for the rest of any tenancy lease in the FCT. The bill also makes it an offence for any landlord in the FCT to demand payment of advance rent from tenants.

This is aimed at providing legal support for Nigerians, especially workers who do not own houses and thus are most times exposed to the greed of shylock landlords.

“The private member bill is an improvement on the Lagos Tenancy Law which under Section 4 on Advance Rent outlaws the payment of rent in excess of six months and one year. The bill is also in tandem with the rent regime in most parts of the world, especially as it obtains in contemporary African countries, including South Africa and Kenya.”

