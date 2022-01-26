A Nigerian student, Fareedah Oyolola has once again put her country on a global map as she received the Elitist title of the International Maths Olympiad Challenge (IMOC).

This was a sequel to the honour earlier received from the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth as one of the world brightest students in 2021.

Fareedah Oyolola of Greensprings School received this title along with other students of Greensprings School, because of her 97.23 percentile score in the global mathematics championship, which concluded last December.

Reacting to the news of Fareedah’s new accomplishment, Dr Barney Wilson, the Deputy Director of Education of the school, said she is a blessing to the school. He remarked, “This is amazing news, Fareedah is blessed and she represents us very well. Her parents, teachers and all of Greensprings School are very proud of her accomplishments.”

In the same vein, Dr Wilson also congratulated other students of the school who were honoured with the mathematics title in 2021, stating that these are great times for the school.

“The rising tide lifts all boats, and these are great times for Greensprings School. Congratulations to Temidayo William, Oluwatobi Somorin, Elvis Chimauchem, Akinfolarin Ojo, Mojolaoluwa Abatan, and all our students who participated in the intense mathematics challenge and received the Elitist title. Kudos also go to every teacher who has taught them and to our great leaders who ensure our environments remain conducive for teaching and learning,” he added.

The International Maths Olympiad Challenge is a global mathematics championship for students who are mathematics fanatics and always seeking challenges that will deepen their understanding of mathematics. The timeline for the 2022 edition of the challenge is yet to be announced.