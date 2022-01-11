Governor Nyesom Wike

By Adeola Badru

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that Nigerians are patiently waiting to get rid of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023 general elections, adding that the country needed positive change.

He, similarly, called for unity, within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP fold in order to forge ahead in the coming elections.

Wike, who spoke in Ibadan, when he led top hierarchy of the PDP and government functionaries to meet with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, in his office, yesterday, said Nigerians needed a change because the present leadership has failed woefully, noting that APC could not pose any threat to the emergence of PDP in 2023.

He said: “You can see the mood of Nigerians. They want a change because APC has failed them. So, if Nigerins have said APC has failed them, so why would they pose any challenge?”

“So, they can’t pose any challenge to PDP and that’s why I’ve come here for all of us to work together to make sure that the party is united to produce somebody that Nigerians would accept and make sure that we win the election come 2023.”

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians. You can see what is happening in the Country. What else can we say? You know that the Country is almost on the brink of collapse?”

“So, we are happy that Nigerians are still interested in PDP’s unity and PDP is ready to deliver the mantle of leadership come 2023.”

“Of course, you should understand that when it comes to the issue of Presidency, we have divergent views. By the end of the day, PDP would sit down and look at what is the mood of Nigerians, what are Nigerians talking about? How do we win this election? So that is what is important to us?”

“I’m not interested to say Yes! We have already canvassed our position, but that does not mean that we would not also listen to our own brothers on the other side.”

“But, at the end of the day, we would take a decision that would help the party to move forward.”

Governor Wike also emphasized that governors are key in making sure that the party got it right in picking the party’s flag bearers, noting that the party must support whoever emerged as its presidential candidate.

The governor who admitted that the southern part of the country had canvassed for presidential candidate to come from the zone, maintained that the party must produce a candidate that would be acceptable to Nigerians.

He, however, warned that Nigerians would not forgive its political leadership if best candidates do not emerge to move the nation forward in the coming political dispensation.

Vanguard News Nigeria