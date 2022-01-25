Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said Nigerians are eager to return to the pre-2015 era of the Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, when the country enjoyed economic growth, stability and prosperity lamenting that Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world due to the bad and anti-people policies of the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government.

The Governor who spoke yesterday when he hosted Benue PDP stakeholders and governorship aspirants on the platform of the party in Makurdi, said the APC came on the platform of deceit, lies and propaganda and ended up plunging the country into unimaginable economic and security crisis.

He said: “today Nigerians are looking for when PDP will continue from where it stopped in 2015 and provide leadership for economic growth and stability, improved security and also drive down unemployment in our country.

“You can imagine that unemployment rate in the country is over 30 percent. The Dollar which exchanged for N190 when APC took over in 2015 is now close to N600.

“I recall a report from World Bank and IMF in February 2021 where they projected that if nothing was done in the productive sector, between 2021 and 2030, Nigeria will become the poverty capital of the world. We are just in 2022.

“Eight years to the projection, Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world already because of the bad and anti-people policies of APC. They have refused to listen. Some of us, in our own little ways, have tried to contribute but they refused to listen.

“Nothing is working in Nigeria under this government, industries are folding up because they cannot access forex to import raw materials. And there is no clear policy for Nigerian products to get into other markets of Africa.”

The Governor said the PDP was determined to answer the rescue call of Nigerians to reposition the country saying “I want to assure you that by the grace of God, PDP is going to take over the mantle of leadership at the national level, because from what we are seeing in Nigeria today, APC has clearly become a failure. We are in a crisis situation in Nigeria and it is only the PDP that can rescue the country.”

He also reiterated that Benue state would remain a strong hold of the PDP, adding “the fact that the PDP has over 30 governorship aspirants on its platform is a clear indication that the party is popular and will remain popular in Benue state.

“I can also assure you that all the aspirants are eminently qualified, competent and capable to perform even better than me if entrusted with the responsibility,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria