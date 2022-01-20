By Victoria Ojeme

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigerian Amb. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi has said that Nigerians in Japan, are one of the most populous immigrant community doing excellently well especially in the areas of sports and business.

Amb. Kazuyoshi stated this when he visited the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

Amb. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi stated that his reason for the courtesy visit is to promote grassroots exchange system between the people of Nigeria and Japan. Also, to learn the structure of NiDCOM in order to look into the possibility of replicating a similar structure to cater for its about 1.4 million Japanese in the Diaspora.

Amb. Kazuyoshi commended Nigerians in Japan, being one of the most populous immigrant community doing excellently well especially in the areas of sports and business, as well as social ethics like Mr. Ikenna Nweke.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in creating Ease of Doing Business in the country, which has about 27 Japanese companies doing business in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in expressed appreciation with the good reports of Nigerians in Japan by the envoy, said that there is a strong union of Nigerians in Japan who are doing great things, while adding that many of them have contributed variously in giving back to the grassroots level in Nigeria through Sports and other means of empowerment.

She agreed that the people-to-people relationship at the grassroots level; will strongly foster relationship between Japan and Nigeria.

The NiDCOM Boss gave her assurances that the Commission is ready to cooperate and partner with Japan in areas of staff training and development.