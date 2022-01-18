Billion$baby

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of lifestyle clothing line, BDB Luxury,Nwaubani Ebube Clinton, who is fondly referred to as Billion$baby, has drawn from his wealth of experience to offer a golden advice to millions of Nigerian youths beaming with wealth of untapped potentials.

Bearing in mind the prevalent unemployment rate in the country, Billion$baby urged Nigerian youths “to look for the problems prevalent in their economic system and provide ingenious solutions to them.

Social intervention programmes introduced by the government to reduce unemployment have only benefitted a few, with candidates of political office holders benefitting the most.

READ ALSO:Parallex Bank comes on stream, promises limitless possibilities

The 2020 EndSARS protest that reverberated around the world, in which Clinton also lent his voice, was the climax of the generational frustration for Nigerian youths who are victims of neglect by the political class, a set of individuals who assumed public positions masquerading as though they would cater for the youths.

The protest had a headline to it, which was the highhandedness of officers of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arm of the Nigeria police, who derived pleasure in extorting, extra judicially killing and harassing fellow citizens, including the CEO of Lifestyle Clothing line, who said: “Have I been harassed and embarrassed by the Nigerian Police? Absolutely Affirmative and on countless occasions so depressing to even talk about.”

But it was an opportunity for youths like Billion$Baby, among whom were graduates, to vent anger over unemployment, rising cost of living; all to which the elites are insulated against due to their access to the nation’s common wealth.

Though Billion$baby has risen above this, youth unemployment has been traced to the root of majority of Nigeria’s social problems vis-a-vis insecurity, drug abuse, robbery, among others that are now spiraling out of control.

More than a year after the demonstrations which government perceived as sponsored attempt to overthrow it, the demands of the youths are still not being met, including cry to create jobs, a demand Billion$baby is certain will not be met.

“Young Nigerians need to look for the problems prevalent in their economic system and then make devise solutions to them no matter how small the magnitude of ROI(Returns on Investment) are. That’s what separates the rich, thriving Nigerians from the average masses”, Billion$baby said.

Making an example of himself, Clinton pointed out that despite that he is still yet to complete a bachelor degree, he is not waiting on anyone to provide for him on a platter of gold, hence, his founding of the BDB Luxury fashion line.

According to Billion$baby, he is already looking ahead to the next 10 years when he will be“breaking new frontiers in the economic space and achieving a lot like the ranks of young business tech tycoons like Nigeria’s Hanu and Steve Jobs”.

Billion$baby, an alumnus of Noble’s Montessori and Nobles Academy, further advised young Nigerians to develop their entrepreneurial ability irrespective of their background or what they are studying in tertiary institutions.

“We have seen in this generation that it is not possible for the government to provide employment for everybody. We could do a lot more for ourselves if we, individually, explore our potential as an entrepreneur,”said Billion$baby.