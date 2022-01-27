By Boluwaji Obahopo

Nigerian Tech guru and entrepreneur, Michael Okaredje has been endorsed as an Exceptional Talent in Digital Technology by the British Government.

The recognition which comes under the UK Government’s Global Talent Visa (GTV) scheme is in recognition of his significant contribution to Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, as the founder and CEO of indigenous mobility startup Pickmeup.

The recognition is also part of the potential impact his expertise could have on growing the United Kingdom’s digital economy.

This is in line with the British government’s plan to attract the brightest and best tech talent from around the world to the UK, with the hope of leveraging their cutting-edge expertise, creativity, and innovation to maintain the country’s position at the forefront of the global digital economy.

Reacting to the development, the Pickmeup CEO said, “I am thrilled with this endorsement, and more importantly, the opportunity to positively impact the digital economy of the United Kingdom and in my home country of Nigeria” he said.

Michael a native of Warri, Delta State, holds a degree in Computer Science (B.Sc) from Ambrose Alli University. The serial entrepreneur has over 16 years of experience in IT solutions and currently sits on the board of one of the most successful constructions and energy companies in Nigeria’s south-south region.

In 2017, Michael Okaredje launched Pickmeup, driven by a desire to address the lack of ride-sharing services in his city and the sizable un-serviced market in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Similar to any of the popular ride-sharing apps, Pickmeup allows you to book affordable rides in minutes using your smartphone. It uses GPS and mapping technology to connect passengers to nearby drivers in just a few seconds. This helps commuters escape the hassle of traditional, public transportation as well as provides them with safety and convenience as they commute around cities.

The platform also allows people to be their own boss and earn extra income.

“Haven received the British Government’s endorsement, an expansion into the United Kingdom is on the cards for Pickmeup,” Michael revealed.