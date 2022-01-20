Nigerian Hip-Hop artiste Integral Money has released a brand new single titled “Breakfast of Today”.

The record produced by two talented beatmakers, Pheelz and Festbeatz has a soulful RnB vibe. On this song, Integral Money covered the original record “I’ll Be Fine” by Fireboy DML and added his own deep lyrics.

Integral Money whose real names are Olanrewaju Olamilekan Samuel has been in the industry for some years now. He has been considered by many as one of the brightest talents to emerge from Nigeria.

According to the artiste, the new song is released just in time for the valentine season to give strength to those who are heartbroken.

“Breakfast of Today” is generally a combination of love, hope, and ofcourse some soul-uplifitng lyrics.

“It’s a song I believe would give the fans excitement especially this valentine period. Go check it out on all streaming platforms”, he said.

Starting his career way back, Integral Money has released some trending songs like Holy Water, New National Anthem, Japa Bai, Soji which he did with Prince Ameen amongst others.