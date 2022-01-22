Ugochukwu

Nigerian footballer Ugochukwu Ogbonnaya Oduenyi, who made a total of nine appearances for Mynai following his departure to Zhetysu a Kazakh professional football club managed by Almas Kulshinbaev,and has now joined FK Javor Matis Ivanjica, has vowed not to lift his foot off the clutch.

Ugochukwu Oduenyi who has over 14 thousand active followers on Instagram, has made seven appearances for his new club and registered a goal to his name. There’s no denying the fact that he’s making progress. And if he continues to dazzle in this amazing fashion, we may see bigger clubs lining up for his signature soon or better still, been called up to represent Nigeria in decisive games.

READ ALSO:Reps’ bill to NYSC Trust Fund scales through second reading

The left-footed center-forward, who started out at Festac-Lagos, said he is delighted to be part of the historic team that lifted SV Reid back to Austrian Bundesliga and that he would do anything within his power to help his new found club make history too.

“I feel great and excited to be part of the history in my former club. Now, I am here and we must focus on the task ahead of us and play together as a team to achieve the result we need,” said Ugochukwu Oduenyi, on his free transfer to

Javor Matis Ivanjica on January 17, 2022.

The lanky striker, Ugochukwu Ogbonnaya Oduenyi was born on February 3, 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria. He is a pacy Nigerian professional footballer of Igbo descent, a fact that is made obvious by his name.

Ugochukwu Oduenyi is one of the few Nigerian football prodigies, lucky to have made it out of the woods of academy misfortunes and unto the light of a promising football career.

For the record, Ugochukwu Oduenyi is a product of the famous Emmanuel Amunike Academy. And as an academy that is being managed by a Nigerian professional football manager and former professional football player who played as a winger,

Ugochukwu Oduenyi was nurtured on the principles that would prepare him mentally for the future career as a pro-footballer.

In August 2018, Ugochukwu Oduenyi have not ticked off important boxes for physical literacy, social development, and cognitive development at the Emmanuel Amuike Academy decided it’s time to leave the shores of Nigeria. He signed two-year deal with LASK, an Austrian Bundesliga club, but was loaned to NK Sesvete Croatian Second Football League.

In February of 2019, Ugochukwu Oduenyi made his debut with SV Horn and was included in the starting line-up against FC Lifering on matchday 16 of the 2019 season, but was later replaced in the 59th minute by Kelvin Arase who is also a Nigerian football player from Benin city.

Due to his exploit in SV Horn, another Austrian club, SV Ried came begging for his signature on a permanent deal. He took the offer and was part of the team success to gain promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga in 2020 and was released after contract expiration due to prolonged injury.

But we can’t deny the fact that the 25-year-old forward’s speed and drive stood out even though he also battled injury.

“I feel great and excited to be part of the history even though injury denied me some chances, but I am glad to be in the team,” said an ecstatic Ugochukwu Oduenyi.

Before joining Mynai, an Ukraine Premier League club, the Ried forward reflects on the team success following the last-day humiliation of their opponents to be crowned champions of the Austria Liga 2 “we have a good team and we focused only on getting the ticket, that is to be in the Bundesliga and every player was committed to achieving that goal”.

In January 2021, the sensational left-footed center-forward, Oduenyi, joined Mynai an Ukraine Premier League club on a free transfer and was handed a famous number 9 jersey. “Ugochukwu, is a top-quality striker, his very happy to sign with FC Mynai and be part of the family of the club, he’s going to give 100% of is best and commit himself to the club, he loves scoring goals, I am very sure, he we take the club to another level in the premiere league”, said Salutan Momoh Danessi, the agent who broke the