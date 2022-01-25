By Victoria Ojeme

The Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council Doctor Ezra Yakusak has said that the Commission is ready to support any effort aimed at promoting non-oil export

He made the Promise while presenting a certificate to AMES EDO INLAND DRY PORT in Benin city, Edo state to operate a domestic exports Warehouse.

Doctor Yakusak explained that the licence was given because the necessary checks and inspection had been done which qualifies the company for the license.

Dr YAKUSAK commiserated with the leader of the delegation over the death of her husband who was the original brain behind the establishment of the company.

Dr. Charles Akhigbe died last year, which delayed the issuance of the license.

The leader of the delegation Dr. Doris Akhigbe explained that the team was at the NEPC to solicit support for training of its personnel and farmers.

She said they have all the facilities to operate on ground but require training of international standards to enable its worker function effectively.

In the meantime, the edo state government has pledged support to the company by giving approval for the construction of Road leading to the dry land port and independent power plants.