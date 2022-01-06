A fast rising Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Morich has leaped into the new year with his latest ‘New Phase’ EP songs.

The songs, already making waves and enjoying massive airplay titled, “Bami lo” and “La Liga” are the creative production of Deedee Jojo.

Exploring a creative pattern to the songs, Jojo with his ingenuity, introduced the songs in the album with a masculine vulnerability while senerading a female. He ushers in Morich, who conveys his love interest in a right melody, of how much he desires her. This peculiar pattern makes the songs unique.

Morich, a Delta State born musician started his songwriting and music career few years ago. His passion for music dates back to his growing days when he devoted time to listening to songs of interest by artistes in barber shops near his home. This, however culminated into writing songs and eventually having his own CDs. “Bami lo,” as one of his latest effort is laced with persuasive lyrics with excellent production.

His works in the entertainment industry show that he’s not just a voice that entertains but one that expresses creativity excellently.

The Delta State born artiste has always had a passion for creating good music from a very young age. While the influence of his afrobeat sound is significantly influenced by the multi- talented acts in the industry, Morich’s talent is worthy of credit in its own right which is visibly felt in his latest single “La liga.”

“It’s an excellent blend of expressions from celebrations of achievements to attempts to attract a love interest.

The tracks, a flawless one, is an expression of good vibes only, ” remarked Morich.