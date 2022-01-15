By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has gone with the line-up that defeated Egypt in their first game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations for the second group game against Sudan.

The team put up a performance last Tuesday against Egypt that quickly made them favorites for the title and will hope to qualify for the next round with a win and a game to spare.

ALSO READ: Why Eguavoen should lead our Qatar World Cup campaign

Maduka Okoye who was not really tested against Egypt starts in goal. The defence has Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi and Kenneth Omeruo who recovers from a knock in time for the game.

The midfield has Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho who got the winner against Egypt.

Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon who terrorized the Egyptians complete the line-up in attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria