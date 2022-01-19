By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Eagles of Nigeria collected all available nine points in Group D with a commanding display, beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 on Wednesday to achieve this.

It was a record equalling fixture for Austin Eguavoen who was also in charge the last time the Super Eagles won all its group games in 2006.

After a goalless first half, Sodiq Umar opened scoring in the 56th minute to atone for his first half underperformance. Moses Simon’s introduction increased the intensity of Nigeria’s attack and led to the second goal. The Nantes forward’s effort crash off the crossbar after beating three defenders and fell into the path of Troost-Ekong who tapped into an unguarded net. Although it was initially ruled as offside, after consultation with VAR, the goal was given.

Umar and Ekong’s goals mean that all six goals scored by the Super Eagles have come from six different players.

Egypt also qualified from the group with a 1-0 win over Sudan.

Nigeria will remain at Garoua for their round of 16 tie as group winners.