By Emmanuel Okogba
Eight players were brought into the Super Eagles starting line-up for their last group game against Guinea Bissau on Wednesday.
Francis Uzoho started in goal as replacement for Maduka Okoye who has held down the number one shirt. In the backline, only William Troost-Ekong has started Nigeria’s first two group games. Tyronne Ebuehi, Semi Ajayi and Jamiu Collins replace Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi respectively.
Kelechi Nwakali replaces Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi for Moses Simon, Sodiq Umar steps in for Taiwo Awoniyi and Chidera Ejuke for Samuel Chukwueze.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have already booked a round of 16 spot and only need the win to top the group.
See full starting XI below
Francis Uzoho
Tyronne Ebuehi
Jamiu Collins
Semi Ajayi
Williams Troost-Ekong
Wilfred Ndidi
Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Nwakali
Sodiq Umar
Chidera Ejuke