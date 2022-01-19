By Emmanuel Okogba

Eight players were brought into the Super Eagles starting line-up for their last group game against Guinea Bissau on Wednesday.

Francis Uzoho started in goal as replacement for Maduka Okoye who has held down the number one shirt. In the backline, only William Troost-Ekong has started Nigeria’s first two group games. Tyronne Ebuehi, Semi Ajayi and Jamiu Collins replace Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi respectively.

Kelechi Nwakali replaces Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi for Moses Simon, Sodiq Umar steps in for Taiwo Awoniyi and Chidera Ejuke for Samuel Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have already booked a round of 16 spot and only need the win to top the group.

See full starting XI below

Francis Uzoho

Tyronne Ebuehi

Jamiu Collins

Semi Ajayi

Williams Troost-Ekong

Wilfred Ndidi

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Nwakali

Sodiq Umar

Chidera Ejuke

Vanguard News Nigeria