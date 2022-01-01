By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that Nigeria is on the path of solutions to its problems.

Bishop Kukah who recently marked his 45th birthday expressed hope that soon the country will be out of its socio economic and security problems.

The catholic priest made the remark at St Bakhita Catholic secretariat in Sokoto, Thursday while in a chat with Journalists in Sokoto to mark the end of the year 2021.

The special occasion is an annual event conducted by the Bishop with working journalists in the state at the end of every blessed year.

He said “We’ve heard that the President will sign the budget very soon. We hope it will herald a new beginning for a better life for all of us.

“We also pray that better things will come our way as the National Assembly will very soon perfect the Electoral Acts process so that the President can assent to it and by the grace of God, we would soon start our long journey to a democracy that promises smooth process for us and those we will vote for, who are qualified to be in power “.

However, on Muslim Muslim or Christian Christian tickets, Kukah observed that Nigeria is being held hostage under the elusion of religious differences, cautioning Nigerian politicians to depose selves and avoid focusing on politics of religion and regional sentiments that could trigger gross disunity amongst the citizenry .

“We can see that our country is being held hostage under the elusion that Muslim is here, Christian is here”.

While reflecting on the trend of citizens conduct and interests as it mattered, Kukah noted that ” when it’s comes to the distribution of contracts or proceeds of corruption, there are no Christians and there are no Muslims. “

The Catholic Bishop admonished followers of political personalities to not only support politicians of their choices but be wise , adding that” I have always said to people that I cannot and will never make religion an issue in my life time.”