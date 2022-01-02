.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commiserated with the family of Oba Saliu Adetunji, over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan.

Oba Adetunji died on Sunday, after a protracted illness.

His death was confirmed by doctors at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State at the ripe age of 93.

“Nigeria has lost a wise patriot whose fatherly advice and interventions played huge roles in the peace and stability that Oyo State and the entire South West of Nigeria is experiencing till this moment,” Dare said.

“He was a peace-loving royal father who will be missed at this time of our national life.”

Oba Adetunji, before his ascension to the throne, was a successful businessman who made immense contributions to the development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

