Nigeria in process of being reborn — Osinbajo

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the country was in the process of being reborn. He made the point at the interdenominational Church Service to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

According to the Vice President, the battle against insecurity and other criminalities threatening the country’s unity and well being is a fight “to preserve and leave a better Nigeria for our children despite its imperfections.

“It is the struggle to realise the worth of our national anthem and make Nigeria a land where peace and justice reign.

“The nation we are fighting for is in the process of being reborn and every victory that our armed forces record, through their immense courage, serves to bring the new Nigeria.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustspha, the Vice President said: “As we celebrate our fallen compatriots and our veterans today (Sunday), we must recognise that the burden of their vocation is not borne by them alone.

“There is a sense in which soldiers enlist along with their families.

“The families of the fallen heroes bear an extraordinary burden: the loneliness of husbands and wives violently deprived of their spouses, the trauma of children who will grow up without the warmth of the parent’s love and those who raised their children alone as single parents.

“Even the veterans that return do so with physical and psychological scars, often with injuries, not only to their bodies but to their minds.

“From the Civil War to our current struggle against terrorists, and insurgents, the durability of our reunion has been made possible, in large part, by dedication to duty of men and women of our armed forces often at a great cost to themselves.

“The real question is whether we, as a people, are worthy of their sacrifices.

“The only way to truly repay their sacrifice and service is to commit ourselves to the reason for which they have given their lives.

“It is for the rest of us to live and conduct ourselves with the highest values as a people and ensure that we all become addicts of peace and justice.

“Our commitment as an administration is to ensure that the families that shoulder such burdens will not do so alone.

“The welfare, benefits and entitlement of members of our armed forces and their families will remain priority for us,” Osinbajo promised.

