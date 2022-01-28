Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Mazi Dr Sam Ohuabunwa disclosed that Nigeria is in bad shape, saying the country desperately needs fixing.

The presidential hopeful, who was in Osogbo, Osun state capital to consult with members of the PDP in the state on his ambition, said the country has not been lucky to have men of vision at the helms of affairs, hence his decision to run for the presidency.

Nigeria is in bad shape and needs fixing urgently. We cannot afford to remain a laughing stock among comity of nations globally. We need people with transforming vision to lead the country and that is the reason I decided to offer myself to serve the populace.

Today, Nigeria has a large population of unemployed and underemployed youths, that is a threat to the peace and unity of the country. We cannot afford to continue in that direction, enough is enough”, he said

Speaking on the propriety of rotating the presidency, he opined that, “in the interest of peace, unity and inclusiveness, the country have to operate certain offices between the north and the south. I believe a time will come, when we may no longer have any need for rotation, but for now, that is the way to go”.

He added that the PDP has a second chance to rule the country but must first embrace righteousness in its activities, stressing the need to focus on improving the lots of the masses.

“PDP must change from its old ways, we must begin to focus on the people not on the party. If it doesn’t change to a people-centred party, then it may not have another chance at the presidency.

“The PDP must also act righteously to get another chance, we must and able to see through every aspirants and act with righteousness to pick a man that can lead Nigeria to promise land.

“Who ever wants to rule Nigeria must be ready for sacrifice, he must be ready meet the demands of the people and also pay the ultimate price for the sake of the masses”, he added.

Osun PDP chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi, While adopting the submission of the party members, the party Chairman, Sunday Bisi said the party, like Mazi Ohuabunwa, seek a better Nigeria and the aspirant has shown the quality needed for such project.

He expressed optimism that an Ohuabunwa presidency could pull Nigeria out of the trenches to greatness.