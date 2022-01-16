Cerebral software engineer and one of the influential figures in the African fintech sector, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as Trillbjm, got double recognitions in December 2021 as he was conferred with the status of ECOWAS Youth ambassador and also honoured with an excellence award by the regional body.

His appointment was confirmed in a letter dated December 24, 2021, and signed by the chairperson of the West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council, H.E. (Amb) Emmanuel S. William.

“This appointment is not unconnected with your laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and your commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusaders of promoting entrepreneurship for African Youths,” the letter stated.

Similarly, he was also presented a certificate for the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, for his “great effort as a man of high repute, serial entrepreneur and hardworking and goal-oriented personality with great interest in youth development and empowerment who places a great value on his integrity.”

Trillbjm, who was in Kigali, Rwanda, for the African Tech Leaders Private Scale Up Bootcamp in Kigali, Rwanda, from December 6 to 11, 2021, is widely acknowledged as one of the rising stars of African fintech development in the past few years.

Popularly acclaimed as the “Youngest Chief Technology Officer in Africa,” Trillbjm is currently CTO for several digital organisations including Patricia, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions, Gloverapp, Nigeria’s leading gift card exchanger, Hankdevice, a Bluetooth product for locating lost devices and Rooomxix, a luxury wear store.

As a serial entrepreneur, he is the founder of Biller Pay, a crypto payment platform, and Nigeria Fashionnova, among other enterprises.

The graduate of the University of Lagos and alumnus of the University of Michigan in 2021 explained the reason for his prominence in the fintech industry.

“I have so many tech entrepreneurs, software developers, and other tech-inclined professionals look up to me regularly, I have to constantly be in the forefront driving the wide adoption of technology in this part of the world,” he said.