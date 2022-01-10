.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Catholic church has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country, saying the economy will bounce back this year.

The Parish Priest of Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Warri, Delta State, Rev Father John Ederaine, gave the hope in his homily titled: “Rejoice our light has come “.

He said forces wrestling against development in the country will lose it this year, adding that Nigerians should not stop praying for those in positions of authority at all levels in the country.

“We are praying for Nigeria for peace and unity. We hope that God has a better plan for Nigerians in spite of this harsh economy God will provide for us. We believe that in God there is hope for Nigeria. God shall deliver his people from destruction and death. Nigerians will live to tell the goodness of the Lord for He will never abandon Nigeria, but we need to abstain from sins and wickedness to obtain God’s mercy “

“We live in difficult times of insecurity, corruption, socio-political menace, economic uncertainty, moral decadence and the challenges that life hurls on us seems to come from every side. Obviously, it is quite challenging to live freely and keep our values but as Christians, we must be steadfast with the hope that Christ died to save us”.

“Men of God are fervently praying for peace and unity of Nigeria and also praying for the Government to protect Nigerians and provide essential amenities for Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria