Niger Delta community commends Buhari over appointment of Roland Tonlagha, others

President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

Niger Delta Deep Offshore Community Affair Forum, NIDDOCAF, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over the appointment of Captain John Roland Tonlagha as Executive Commissioner on Health and Safety Environment, HSE.

It also commended the “practical step” of Buhari in constituting the management of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

A statement signed by the national chairman, Comrade Ayenuberu Eganosi and general secretary, Barrister Oluwaseun Medunoye, made available to Vanguard said that Tonlagha’s experience from both provisions of service and technological assistance and vast relationship with oil and gas operators will be a valuable asset in building the commission to achieve its statutory assignments in respect host community matters.

NIDDOCAF also charged Niger Deltans to give necessary support to the leadership of the commission and create a conducive atmosphere for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for the good of Niger Delta communities.

President Buhari Wednesday announced the appointment of the Board of Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC with Senator Margret Okadigbo, wife of a former President of the Senate and running mate to President Buhari in 2007 under the All Nigerian Peoples Party, ANPP, late Senator Chuba Okadigbo as Chairman.