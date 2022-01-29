By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Executive Director at Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro),and producer of Global Peace Index

Mr Abdulrazaq Hamzat, has presented the report of his positive peace activities at the organization’s 2022 virtual conference.

Hamzat who is also an Ambassador of the Institute of Economic Peace (IEP),

in his address raised questions on the measurement model for economic implications of violence.

Speaking at the program, Abdulrazaq Hamzat said that there’s need to educate the public on the modality of the report, especially members of media and civil society.

According to Hamzat, media and the civil society needs to be properly informed about the methods of the index to avoid misrepresentation, because the usual approach of the media is to focus on the sensational parts of the report, which often do not speak about the general interest of the report.

Hamzat maintained that, turning a peace report, into a tool for sensationalism will most probably take attention away from the most important part of the report, which is about Peacebuilding and strengthening the fibric of the society.

He also raised questions about the methods of measuring the economic implication of violence, urging the organization to pay more attention to the simplication of the measurement.

In addition to this, Hamzat also spoke about the positive peace activities of the Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), particularly it’s national replica of the Global Peace Index report, which is tagged Nigeria Peace Index.

According to him, while Nigeria Peace Index was first published in 2018 without recommendation, but as a result of the feedback received from experts and in advancement of the IEP Ambassadors program, PeacePro decided to pursue indicator specific recommendation, leading to its advocacy on the need for government to free all unsentenced prisoners in Nigeria.

He explained that, more than 70% of prisoners in Nigeria are unsentenced and many were imprisoned for minor offenses, which if convicted may not even stay that long in prison.

“But due to the slow judicial process, as well as police corruption, they have been kept in detention without any established crime, thereby leading to prison conjection. He said.

The IEP Ambassadors Serge Stroobant, a program director at the organization also presented the 2021 Global Peace Index report, with detailed explanation of the changing variables in global security.

He further presented list of 10 most and least peaceful countries in the world.