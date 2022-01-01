Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello / Photo Credit: KSG

Citing Kogi and its governor, Yahaya Bello as a template, youth group, Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) has enjoined Nigerians to be expectant of seeing young people taking charge of the leadership of the country in the new year.

Addressing the media in the wee hours of the first day of 2022 in Lokoja, BAN national leadership in its new year message extended its profound wishes of a great year to Nigerians while noting that the new year is a symbol of new things for the country including an end to the recycling of aged leaders and the taking over by the young people.

This, it said is in line with the recommendation of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who in a chat with the journalists on May 19, 2021, on her choice of candidates for 2023 said:

“My ideal candidates would be two younger presidential candidates, both with female vice-presidential candidates,” apparently referring to the two leading political parties in the country.

BAN national coordinator, Anthony Edogbo who happens to be the youngest appointee in States execute cabinets in Nigeria, disclosed that it becomes imperative to pick Kogi and its leadership as exemplary for a new Nigeria seeing how young people have transformed the state under the leadership of Governor Bello.

Edogbo noted that it’s either the youth takeover now or never.

He added that modern challenges require modern heads and the youth who forms the majority of the Nigerian populace is capable of restoring the country to the giant of Africa it used to be.

In the past year, youth participation in national politics was championed by Bello who on several occasions, interfered on critical national issues like the north versus southern farmers’ food blockade and proffered profound solutions.

The governor who as of late has become the icon of security and youth leadership in the country has helped shape the participation of young people and women in politics as affirmed by several bodies.

The Bello Ambassadors who hit Two Million Members already and are bringing more people onboard urged Nigerians to throw weight behind governor Yahaya Bello for the 2023 presidency.

It said why young Nigerians should join Bello in the presidential bid is for the fact that he is a vibrant young person and has shown the capability to fix the country through his several interventions.

And that he is the only avenue through which young people can take over the national cabinet as it is in Kogi.

It also added that the governor has garnered enormous leadership experience in the past years and has got the befitting charisma to lead the country with zero tolerance for tribalism.

BAN said it plans to take over the 2023 politicking through active youth recruitment and participation preparatory to elections.

The group has chapters across virtually all the states in Nigeria and has been into grassroots mobilisation through its local representatives in all the local governments in the country.

