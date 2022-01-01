Gbajabiamila

By Onozure Dania

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to ensure the unity of Nigeria saying only peace and unity can bring progress and development to the country.

He also welcomed the babies of the year in his Surulere 1 Constituency in Lagos State, at the Gbaja Maternal Child Care Centre, Surulere.

Gbajabiamila welcomed a baby named Lateefat, who was born at 12am on January 1, 2022. The baby weighed 3.2kg.

The speaker also welcomed the Okotie triplets born between 9.52 am and 9.54 am on Saturday.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Madewa Adebajo, while speaking during the visit of the Speaker, urged the state government to build more mother and child hospitals, saying this will help in the fight against maternal deaths in the state.

The Speaker further visited the nearby Heart of Gold Hospice, a care and management centre for children with mental and extreme physical disabilities, where he donated food items to the children, some of whom were marking their birthdays.There was a pleasant surprise when two of the hospice’s patients announced their engagement and plans to get married by April.

Gbajabiamila detoured to the Randle General Hospital where he inaugurated a solar mini-grid at the Randle General Hospital, comprising a 40 KVA solar panel inverter and 40 KVA generator.

He ended the tour with an inspection of the construction work on the 1.7km Babs Animashaun Road, the 50-bed Femi Gbajabiamila Hospital at Iyun Road and the upgrading of the Abalti Barrack Football Pitch to a mini-stadium.

Explaining his passion for infrastructure development, Gbajabiamila said: “This country, we have so much potential, God has blessed us”.

The speaker also visited the UNILAG International student hostel.

Gbajabiamila speaking after the inspection, said: “For me, if you identify yourself as a Nigerian, then you must also identify yourself with every other Nigerian from all the six geopolitical zones of the country, once we can have that mindset as a country, we have to look out for each other.

“In this country, we have so much potentials, God has blessed us. The things that divide us are way less than things that unite us and that is what propels me when I do these things.

“If God has been kind to you to put you in a position where you can influence positively into the lives of the people.”

Gbajabiamila said: “The hostel for international students is something after my heart and the project will be done by April, this year.

“My message is very clear to Nigerians, peace and unity can only bring one thing and it is progress, no progress without unity.

“Education must always take its rightful place in every developed society, education remains the bedrock of every society, the society cannot move forward without education. No child must be left behind, education to me is not a privilege but a right and we must treat it as a right.”

He urged Nigerians to “come together as a nation and harness our resources as one people.”

