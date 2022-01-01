By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

THE General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has spoken on who would become Nigeria’s next president.

The globally revered Christian leader, while delivering his 2022 New Year Prophecies, said God has not yet revealed to him who will emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeboye warned his listeners across the globe that they should be wary of all prophecies especially at times such as this, emphasizing that prophecies coming from God should not be a guess work but a true revelation from God Almighty.

Speaking further, the RCCG General Overseer, maintained that he will not speak more about Nigeria in his New Year Prophecy.

He, however, said he would speak about the country in parable. He observed that all manner of prophecies will be out there in the new year. But he noted that “when God speaks, he speaks specifically. There is no maybe or perhaps.

“If you hear somebody prophesying and saying it is likely one of the following people will succeed, that is not a prophecy, but a personal opinion. When God speaks, He will say this fellow will succeed, that fellow will not make it. When God speaks, some of the things He says will baffle your brain a little. I hear from God once in a while.”

“Who will be the next president of Nigeria, he said, “I don’t know. God has not told me yet. You don’t guess when it comes to prophecy. It does not matter how you are feeling right now. What God has told me is that the siege is over. That is prophecy, no guesswork. Your siege is over.”

While declaring that a prophet does not say everything he hears from God, he said, concerning Nigeria, I will only speak in parable. “You cannot make omelet without breaking an egg”

Specifics

He made some other specific prophecies saying more than 80 per cent of projects started in 2022 will succeed. It has nothing to do with the economics of the world.

This year will be a year of emergence of previously unknown stars

In spite of everything that may be happening, this year will be a year of massive breakthrough in science and finances.

The infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50 per cent. The issue of migration will take a new turn in Nigeria

There will be two monstrous storms; one coming from the Atlantic, we call it hurricane. One coming from the Pacific ocean, we call it typhoon. God said that unless they are weakened before they fall, the result will be terrible

The world

Recalling the prophecy of 2021, he said, “I said last year that the world will not get out of trouble until they admit that Jehovah is God. They keep making vaccines upon vaccines.

The confusion is still on, the world is not admitting it yet. They are still trying very hard. What got me concerned is omicron. Omicron is not a baby of covid-19, it is a grandchild.”

He said God had been merciful to Nigeria going by the number of deaths recorded compared to other nations.

Perhaps for the first time in the history of his ministry, the cleric is asking for 1,000 people to volunteer to join him in praying and fasting for three days.

Adeboye made the call at the watch night service which attracted thousands of people from various parts of the country.

He said, “I am going to need 1,000 volunteers, strong Christians, prayer warriors. The volunteers should not be more than 70 years. I want them to join me in seeking the face of the Lord for Nigeria and for the world.

“We will be fasting continuously for 72 hours….24 hours will be used to pray for Nigeria….24 hours would be used to pray for the world while prayer point for the remaining 24 hours will be made known to the volunteers.”

According to him, the prayer session will hold in early February 2022, adding also that the volunteers will be recruited on a first-come basis.

He said those who want to be part of the prayer project should get in touch with his secretary on 07087805722.

