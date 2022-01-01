Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that Nigeria will surmount her present challenges and emerge stronger than before.

Akeredolu said this in his new year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde in Akure.

He said that “let us pray for Nigeria in the new year. We will surely surmount these challenges.

“We shall rise and emerge even stronger than before. I urge us all to continue to support the government at all levels.

“The future is only for those whose tenacity is unshakable. Our faith in one indivisible Nigeria must not be threatened by the actions of some marauders whose main purpose is to cause rift and rancour amongst us.

“We must be unwavering, and deliberate in our quest to come together and salvage what belongs to us all. Nigeria belongs to all of us. I assure you, with your support and prayer, I am positive that Nigeria will surmount the present challenges.”

Akeredolu also rejoiced with the people of the state despite the hurdles and the challenges experienced in the outgone year.

He noted that “God’s grace sustained the state, her people and the country at large.

The Governor, who hailed the people for their understanding, support and cooperation in the year 2021, reiterated his administration’s commitment to advancing the economic development and growth of the state in the new year and beyond.

He charged the people to rekindle hope and gear up for the struggle ahead, saying the challenges of Covid-19, insecurity and the economic downturn witnessed in the country will be confronted with vigour.

Akeredolu added that his administration will continue to stand by the side of the people and defend their rights and interest.

While praying God to guide and guard the state through the new year, the Governor said the people should expect more developmental projects just as he expressed hope that the finances of the state will improve in no distance time.

Also, the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state has predicted a bumper harvest of dividends of democracy for members of the ruling party in the new year.

Chairman of the party, Engineer Ade Adetimehin in a statement in Akure by the party’s Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye said that governor Akeredolu was laying a sustainable foundation for the economic prosperity of the Sunshine State and the gains would begin to manifest in the new year.

Adetimehin commended members for their untiring support and commitment to the unity and development of the state chapter.

According to him “The time of harvest, has come”.

He extolled party members for their “proper conduct”, during the recent congresses in the state, saying quality leadership and selflessness on the part of members paved the way for the seamless exercises.

Adetimehin however urged aggrieved leaders and stalwarts to accord party supremacy its rightful place at all times. The party, he continues, must be encouraged to do more for the Sunshine State.

He applauds the State workers for uncommon display of understanding so far, assuring that the current phase would soon give way for the culture of prompt payment of emoluments, which is the true identity of this administration.

As we commence a fresh journey into economic and political stability, Adetimehin challenges leaders of APC to close ranks for a more vibrant and impregnable chapter.

Vanguard News Nigeria